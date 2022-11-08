Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Heads to Russia for Bilateral Visit

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https://gnews.org/articles/512958
Summary：bilateral visit. The meeting comes days before G20 Summit in Bali. India is being built as a potential negotiator between Russia and Ukraine, as the winter approaches in the conflict zone, there is a sense that both sides would want a ceasefire before early next year, and many view this as a potential opportunity for India to be a broker between the two sides.