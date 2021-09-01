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Vincent James || Vaccines are killing more Service Members than Covid
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10 views • September 01, 2021
Clip from "Another Attack IMMINENT | Vaccines Killed More Service Members Than COVID", by Vincent James, which aired 30th of August 2021
Nick Fuentes live @ AmericaFirst.live - 8P.M CST, Mon-Fri. ✔️Livestreams: AmericaFirst.live - 8P.M CST, Mon-Fri.
✔️ Telegram:
https://t.me/nickjfuentes
✔️ Gab:
https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
✔️Website: Nicholasjfuentes.com ($10/month to access the 800+ videos archive)
FOLLOW VINCENT ON ALTERNATIVE PLATFORMS:
✔️ Website: https://www.dailyveracity.com/
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/RealVincentJames
✔️ Gab: http://bit.ly/2S3Fkrz
✔️ Odysee-videos and livestreams: https://odysee.com/@RealRedElephants:d
✔️ Bitchute-Videos: http://bit.ly/2Wh1B5R
✔️Rumble: https://bit.ly/3awJG5E
✔️ Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RealVincentJames
✔️ Instagram: https://bit.ly/3iQnILL
✔️TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therealvincentjames
✔️ Minds: http://bit.ly/2G16yKr
Nick Fuentes live @ AmericaFirst.live - 8P.M CST, Mon-Fri. ✔️Livestreams: AmericaFirst.live - 8P.M CST, Mon-Fri.
✔️ Telegram:
https://t.me/nickjfuentes
✔️ Gab:
https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
✔️Website: Nicholasjfuentes.com ($10/month to access the 800+ videos archive)
FOLLOW VINCENT ON ALTERNATIVE PLATFORMS:
✔️ Website: https://www.dailyveracity.com/
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/RealVincentJames
✔️ Gab: http://bit.ly/2S3Fkrz
✔️ Odysee-videos and livestreams: https://odysee.com/@RealRedElephants:d
✔️ Bitchute-Videos: http://bit.ly/2Wh1B5R
✔️Rumble: https://bit.ly/3awJG5E
✔️ Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RealVincentJames
✔️ Instagram: https://bit.ly/3iQnILL
✔️TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therealvincentjames
✔️ Minds: http://bit.ly/2G16yKr
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