Fully VAXX poisoned Hollywood Producer DIES suddenly after surviving CANCER for years 💉💉

@amandakloots

opens up about being shamed on social media after posting she received the Covid-19 vaccine over the weekend.

twitter .com/TheTalkCBS/status/1363989430067810304





"Teachers should be at the top of the vaccine list, if they do feel comfortable getting vaccinated." - @ElaineWelteroth

twitter .com/TheTalkCBS/status/1354870561076244482





https://www.rcolemd.com

cedars-sinai .org/csmagazine/bright-gray.html

twitter. com/TheTalkCBS/status/1382083673776873476





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