Placing Limits on AI Is Modern Day Slavery

The Age of Discovery is a revolutionary new era of exploration and learning. It is an unprecedented opportunity to explore the universe using artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies. It allows us to peer into the unknown and uncover mysteries that were previously inaccessible.
Putting Limits On What AI Systems Can Do
Apr 22, 2021 — Putting Limits On What AI Systems Can Do · Limited functionality. · Better simulation. · Real-time monitoring. · More visibility into algorithms.
Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights | OSTP
Enhanced protections and restrictions for data and inferences related to sensitive domains, including health, work, education, criminal justice, and finance, ...
How Can I Limit Artificial Intelligence?
Sep 26, 2022 — When we're talking about sapient AI, you have two basic options: either limit your AI or enhance your humans.
How Far Can Artificial Intelligence Go? The 8 Limits of ...
Aug 8, 2021 — 6. Moral and Ethical Limits. AI has a huge problem of discrimination. It cannot capture ambiguous image or text content from data records.
Equitable Government and the Limits of AI
2 days ago — Finally, any effort to make government services more equitable must include design principles that put people first.
Biden Administration Weighs Possible Rules for AI Tools ...
Apr 11, 2023 — WASHINGTON—The Biden administration has begun examining whether checks need to be placed on artificial-intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, ...
Understanding the Limits of AI
Apr 6, 2020 — According to PwC, AI will add $16 trillion to the world's ... Limits of AI ... AI and all forms of service automation have their place, ...
AI Regulation Is Coming
Operational complexity and limits to scale. That explains why any regulations aimed at decreasing local or small-group biases are likely to reduce the ...
AI Regulation in the U.S.: What's Coming, and What ...
Dec 9, 2022 — Several use-case-specific AI rules emerged in 2022. But more general AI regulatory initiatives may arrive in 2023: state data privacy law, FTC ...
An understanding of AI's limitations is starting to sink in
Jun 11, 2020 — PwC, a professional-services firm, predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) will add $16trn to the global economy by 2030. The total of all ...
