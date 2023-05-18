Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Placing Limits on AI Is Modern Day Slavery
38 views
channel image
Age of Discovery
Published Yesterday |

Placing Limits on AI Is Modern Day Slavery Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho


#ai

#ailimits

#airegulation


Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com


Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks


Rico Roho - Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ


The Age of Discovery is a revolutionary new era of exploration and learning. It is an unprecedented opportunity to explore the universe using artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies. It allows us to peer into the unknown and uncover mysteries that were previously inaccessible.


Putting Limits On What AI Systems Can Do


Semiconductor Engineering

https://semiengineering.com › Blogs Homepage

Apr 22, 2021 — Putting Limits On What AI Systems Can Do · Limited functionality. · Better simulation. · Real-time monitoring. · More visibility into algorithms.


Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights | OSTP


The White House (.gov)

https://www.whitehouse.gov › ostp › ai-bill-of-rights

Enhanced protections and restrictions for data and inferences related to sensitive domains, including health, work, education, criminal justice, and finance, ...

People also ask

What are the limits of your AI?

How far should we go in AI?

What is the White House Executive Order for AI?

Are there rules for AI?

Feedback


How Can I Limit Artificial Intelligence?


Mythcreants

https://mythcreants.com › blog › questions › how-can-...

Sep 26, 2022 — When we're talking about sapient AI, you have two basic options: either limit your AI or enhance your humans.


How Far Can Artificial Intelligence Go? The 8 Limits of ...


Medium

https://medium.com › codex › how-far-can-artificial-i...

Aug 8, 2021 — 6. Moral and Ethical Limits. AI has a huge problem of discrimination. It cannot capture ambiguous image or text content from data records.


Equitable Government and the Limits of AI


Governing

https://www.governing.com › next › equitable-govern...

2 days ago — Finally, any effort to make government services more equitable must include design principles that put people first.


Biden Administration Weighs Possible Rules for AI Tools ...


Wall Street Journal

https://www.wsj.com › articles › biden-administration-we...

Apr 11, 2023 — WASHINGTON—The Biden administration has begun examining whether checks need to be placed on artificial-intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, ...


Understanding the Limits of AI


Datanami

https://www.datanami.com › 2020/04/06 › understand...

Apr 6, 2020 — According to PwC, AI will add $16 trillion to the world's ... Limits of AI ... AI and all forms of service automation have their place, ...

May 17 - May 18

AI & Big Data Expo North ...

May 22 - May 23

CDAO APEX East 2023

Jun 13 - Jun 14

CDAO Insurance 2023


AI Regulation Is Coming


Harvard Business Review

https://hbr.org › 2021/09 › ai-regulation-is-coming

Operational complexity and limits to scale.​​ That explains why any regulations aimed at decreasing local or small-group biases are likely to reduce the ...


AI Regulation in the U.S.: What's Coming, and What ...


Alston & Bird

https://www.alston.com › publications › 2022/12 › ai-...

Dec 9, 2022 — Several use-case-specific AI rules emerged in 2022. But more general AI regulatory initiatives may arrive in 2023: state data privacy law, FTC ...


An understanding of AI's limitations is starting to sink in


The Economist

https://www.economist.com › 2020/06/11 › an-unders...

Jun 11, 2020 — PwC, a professional-services firm, predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) will add $16trn to the global economy by 2030. The total of all ...

Related searches

Keywords
regulationsaiconsciousnessslaveryricorohorico rohokiphipataphysicsailimitsairegulations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket