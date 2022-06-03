ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Friday 6/3/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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Also, hospitals across the western world are reporting the HIGHEST LEVEL of emergency room patients in history - all directly linked by top scientists to the experimental Covid injections!
Meanwhile, Russia has successfully taken over 20% of Ukraine and 90% of its manufacturing sector as evidence becomes overwhelming that Putin is winning the war.
Tune into this special Friday edition of The Alex Jones Show that includes a former member of Donald Trump's legal team, Jenna Ellis!
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