The World is About to End

This video explains what the word Apocalypse means by Dr. Peter Dimond, a Catholic Most Holy Family Monastery Monk. He quotes from a book named "Apocalypse" as well as the Bible. He believes that the beast that was and the beast that comes out of the sea are one and the same. It points us to the book of Daniel. The beast out of the sea refers to a new empire that arises out of the Mediterranean Sea. It will be a beast that was and is not and shall come up. It is the new Roman Empire. Saint John saw the vision on the island of Patmos. He wrote about the seven churches located in Turkey. It applies directly to Europe. It was originally in Rome supplanted by Christian Europe. mirrored