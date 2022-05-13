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BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in historic pro-life ruling
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LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen celebrates the monumental Supreme Court achievement of overturning Roe v. Wade and urges the pro-life movement to not let their foot off the gas in working to end abortion for good.
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