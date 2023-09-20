Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. David Martin: The W.H.O. Criminal Cartel
channel image
Son of the Republic
557 Subscribers
241 views
Published 19 hours ago

“Liberty & Justice In An Era Of Pandemics — Ending The WHO Tyranny”

Presentation To EU Parliament | Strasbourg, France (13 September 2023)


The Liberty Daily (19 September 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3j1rh6-dr.-david-martin-the-world-health-organization-is-a-criminal-cartel-and-its.html

Keywords
money launderinggenocidecabaldepopulationtyrannyeugenicspopulation reductionracketeeringbioweaponvaxdemocidemass murderbiowarfaremandatecriminal conspiracyworld health organizationjabbiological warfaredavid martinbioterrorismlockdowncoronaviruscovidplandemiccriminal cartel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket