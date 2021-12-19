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Meta -- Those Who Hunt Men's Souls
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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562 views • December 19, 2021
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)

The hunt for souls has never been more intense. Prophets of the new millennium are offering life, but what is the price? Join us as we look at symbols in modern technology and ancient scriptures that tell a story of our not so distant future.

Topics discussed tonight:
Metaverse, Soul Hunters, Skull and Bones, uploading consciousness, immortality, singularity, transhumanism, and more...

https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.

T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com

Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases

Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com

Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #Meta

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Keywords
biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahfossilsthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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