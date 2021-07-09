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Kew News; As it is Cuz
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0 view • July 09, 2021
Australian view news from Melbourne suburb, Kew.
Life under Lockdown (level 5)...we went from friendly easy going people to world championship "totalitarian state" contenders (second only to Canada by my reckoning).
Today's lockdown status is level 1...they keep us in chaos with brief short breaks...no doubt they are following the "game plan" as laid down by Team Dark.
Todays format is off the cuff, has commentary by me and some excellent pieces of reporting from the frontlines of the TOTAL INSANITY gripping us all worldwide
Live with good intent, ride the wave...with love and gratitude
Life under Lockdown (level 5)...we went from friendly easy going people to world championship "totalitarian state" contenders (second only to Canada by my reckoning).
Today's lockdown status is level 1...they keep us in chaos with brief short breaks...no doubt they are following the "game plan" as laid down by Team Dark.
Todays format is off the cuff, has commentary by me and some excellent pieces of reporting from the frontlines of the TOTAL INSANITY gripping us all worldwide
Live with good intent, ride the wave...with love and gratitude
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