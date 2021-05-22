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Ingraham warns of coming 'climate lockdowns'
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50 views • May 22, 2021
Fox News - 20 May 2021
If you thought C19 lock downs were bad just wait until the unhinged left try & convince you we need Climate Change lock downs! It’s just a matter of time!
If you thought C19 lock downs were bad just wait until the unhinged left try & convince you we need Climate Change lock downs! It’s just a matter of time!
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