BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Charles Sauer: The FTC is Offshoring Big Tech Censorship to the EU
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
227 views • August 23, 2023

Now that the Twitter Files have exposed that the FBI and other government agencies used Big Tech as an extension of themselves to censor speech that they deemed “bad”, they are shifting to another strategy: offshoring. 


Charles Sauer, President of The Market Institute, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the Lina Khan of the FTC to collaborate with the European Union to force social media platforms and Big Tech companies to censor content that they constitutionally cannot silence.


Our government is continually attempting to work through any technicality or loophole they can to compel us to comply to their every whim. The reality, however, is that they can only get away with this if we let them.


Rand Paul and Jim Jordan have introduced legislation to tackle Big Tech’s censorship via collusion with the Federal Government. Sauer explains what this legislation would do and whether he believes this is enough to combat the attacks against our First Amendment.


Follow Charles Sauer on Twitter at @CharlesSauer and check out The Market Institute’s website https://marketinstitute.org.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble and Apple Podcasts.


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 


If you would like to be a part of building The Jeff Dornik Show, Freedom First Network and some of the other projects we are working on, consider supporting us financially through our GiveSendGo. Https://givesendgo.com/jeffdornik 


Beef prices skyrocketing? No worries! Get ahead of the game and stock up on premium, shelf-stable, freeze-dried cuts from Freedom First Beef! Level up your prepper game and order now using code JEFF15 for 15% off at https://freedomfirstbeef.com 



Keywords
free speechcensorshippoliticsbig techpodcastftcjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showcharles sauer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy