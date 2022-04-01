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We have our own history, but our history is just as European as theirs - Russian ex-president
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23 views • April 01, 2022
RT.
Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian leader from 2008 to 2012 and currently the deputy chairman of the National Security Council, spoke exclusively to RT about the ongoing operation in Ukraine, Russian sanctions, relations with the West, and other issues.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vym0o3-we-have-our-own-history-but-our-history-is-just-as-european-as-theirs-russi.html
Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian leader from 2008 to 2012 and currently the deputy chairman of the National Security Council, spoke exclusively to RT about the ongoing operation in Ukraine, Russian sanctions, relations with the West, and other issues.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vym0o3-we-have-our-own-history-but-our-history-is-just-as-european-as-theirs-russi.html
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