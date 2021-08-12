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Adult content explicit Watcher beware NEW Commentary Naked Hunter Biden Tells Prostitute Russian Drug Dealers Stole His Laptop for Blackmail in Shocking Video: Report
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Adult content explicit Watcher beware NEW - "The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!" - Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling a prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops for blackmail while he was close to overdosing in a Vegas hotel room. https://www.westernjournal.com/naked-hunter-biden-tells-prostitute-russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop-blackmail-shocking-video-report/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=ct-breaking&utm_content=western-journal&ats_es=2ba22650f8e7f5b1e78c6c9d4cc8df18

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html


Hunter Biden, in a video published Wednesday, told a naked prostitute with whom he had apparently just had sex that Russian drug dealers had stolen a laptop from him that contained files that could be damaging, a British newspaper reported.

If the story is true, it would make the third time a laptop has meant trouble for the man who is now the son of the president of the United States, which could mean trouble for the rest of the country.

In the video conversation shared by the U.K. Daily Mail, Biden was nude with a woman who was reported to be a hooker. When speaking with the woman, he recounted a strange series of events that involved a drug overdose in Las Vegas and eventually led to the theft of a computer that he said contained video of him engaging in “crazy f***ing sex.”
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