⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and defeated manpower and hardware of 14th mechanised, 68th jaeger, 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU and the 110th Brigade of the AFU close to Novoegorovka and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Olivovsky Yar.

The enemy losses were up to 50 soldiers, one infantry fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm M777 howitzer and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, one Grad multiple-launch rocket system, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station were destroyed.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have completely liberated Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), improved the position along the front line and inflicted a fire defeat on manpower and hardware of the AFU 53rd Mechanised Brigade close to Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, two counterattacks by formations of the AFU 93rd Mechanised Brigade have been repelled near Chasov Yar and to the west of Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 440 troops, three motor vehicles, and one Osa-AKM surface-to-air missile system.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one Grad multiple-launch rocket system, two Nota electronic warfare stations, and five enemy field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have actively improved their tactical position and inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on manpower and hardware of the 3rd Assault Brigade and the 24th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Leninskoye and Novokalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

During the day, eight counterattacks by assault groups of the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 30th, 115th mechanised, 68th, and 71st jaeger brigades of the AFU have been repulsed close to Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye, Shumy, Novgorodskoye, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 360 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one fuel depot for military hardware.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and defeated manpower and hardware of the 58th AFU Motor Infantry Brigade and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 100 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two Nota electronic warfare stations.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire defeat on manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 23rd Brigade of the National Guard and the 121st Brigade of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine near Vysshetarasovka and Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region), Berislav and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).

The enemy losses were up to 50 troops, four motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 175-mm M107 self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force at the Dnepr airfield, as well as one control centre, one air target detection radar, and one launcher of the S-300PS surface-to-air missile system.

In addition, one production workshop for unmanned aerial vehicles, one surveillance radar with the Pelikan phased antenna array, as well as AFU manpower and military hardware in 104 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 194 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and eight HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems projectiles.



📊In total, 592 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 22,289 unmanned aerial vehicles, 508 air defence missile systems, 15,816 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,269 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 9,008 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,205 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.