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[Turdo]'s Martial Law
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100 views • February 16, 2022
Crush Them!
* Canada canceled democracy and no one noticed.
* Turdeau is no longer its prime minister; he is now dictator.
* He labels truckers and crypto guys ‘terrorists’, but how does he treat actual terrorists?
* Media are squarely on the side of entrenched power — against the population they supposedly serve — and happy to enforce his decrees.
* The so-called academic community is on board too.
* According to MSM TV anchors, Canada is not authoritarian enough.
* Canadian-style tyranny is on its way here.
* Are there any civil libertarians left here?
* Little Fidel isn’t dangerous; he’s ridiculous.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297722829001
* Canada canceled democracy and no one noticed.
* Turdeau is no longer its prime minister; he is now dictator.
* He labels truckers and crypto guys ‘terrorists’, but how does he treat actual terrorists?
* Media are squarely on the side of entrenched power — against the population they supposedly serve — and happy to enforce his decrees.
* The so-called academic community is on board too.
* According to MSM TV anchors, Canada is not authoritarian enough.
* Canadian-style tyranny is on its way here.
* Are there any civil libertarians left here?
* Little Fidel isn’t dangerous; he’s ridiculous.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297722829001
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