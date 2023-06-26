6/24/2023 【Nicole on Bannon's War Room】We hope this Congress will have Mr. Miles Guo testify before Congress and let him stand in front of an open microphone and expose America's "Unity Party" colluding with the CCP. We also need to summon individuals like Neil Shen, Weijian Shan, and Bruno Wu to Congress and let them confess who they have bought off in the U.S. Save this country by starting with exposing American sellouts now.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/24/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】希望本届国会让郭文贵先生来国会作证，让他在公开的麦克风前，揭露跟中共勾结的美国政治精英。我们也需要传唤沈南鹏、单伟建和吴征这样的人到国会，让他们坦白他们在美国都收买了谁。从现在开始，通过曝光卖美贼们来拯救美国吧！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平