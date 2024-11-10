BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Last night, the aviation of the American-British coalition carried out about ten strikes on the territory of Yemen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 5 months ago

Last night, the aviation of the American-British coalition carried out about ten strikes on the territory of Yemen - one of the last such attacks occurred in early October. 

This time, the capital Sana'a, as well as several other provinces of the country, including Amran, came under fire. After the raid, the Pentagon reported the destruction of Houthi weapons depots, which were used to attack vessels in the Red Sea region.

Apparently, the attack was a response to the latest interception of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone by the "Ansarallah" fighters - this is already the 12th drone of this type shot down by the Yemenis since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023.

At the same time, the intensity of Houthi attacks has decreased significantly recently. If in September the movement's spokesman Yahya Sari'i repeatedly reported on missile launches  towards Israel and attacks on civilian vessels, by November such attacks had practically ceased.

#UnitedKingdom #Yemen #USA

@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy