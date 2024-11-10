Last night, the aviation of the American-British coalition carried out about ten strikes on the territory of Yemen - one of the last such attacks occurred in early October.

This time, the capital Sana'a, as well as several other provinces of the country, including Amran, came under fire. After the raid, the Pentagon reported the destruction of Houthi weapons depots, which were used to attack vessels in the Red Sea region.

Apparently, the attack was a response to the latest interception of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone by the "Ansarallah" fighters - this is already the 12th drone of this type shot down by the Yemenis since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023.

At the same time, the intensity of Houthi attacks has decreased significantly recently. If in September the movement's spokesman Yahya Sari'i repeatedly reported on missile launches towards Israel and attacks on civilian vessels, by November such attacks had practically ceased.

#UnitedKingdom #Yemen #USA

@rybar