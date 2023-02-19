PSEC - 2023 - A Year Of REVOLUTION | ALL | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - A Year Of REVOLUTION" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Steve and Neroke discuss trends and probabilities for 2023, as well as how to navigate things and be the change you want to create in the world. Also includes some footage taken by Neroke from a rally in Edmonton Alberta in regards to the WEF 10 Minute City strategy for Agenda 2030.
You may watch this in sections, or as one single video.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Steve, Neroke, CC / Fair Use: Paramore, Star Trek, X-Files, Gamer Thrones, Chris Sky, Max Igan, Jeff Berwick, Lauren Southern, Patrick Humphrey, Barney Miller, Inspired, Misc
Hashtags: #revolution #humanity #tyranny #worldevents #solutions
Metatags Space Separated: revolution humanity tyranny worldevents solutions
Metatags Comma Separated: revolution, humanity, tyranny, worldevents, solutions
