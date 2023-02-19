ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - A Year Of REVOLUTION" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Steve and Neroke discuss trends and probabilities for 2023, as well as how to navigate things and be the change you want to create in the world. Also includes some footage taken by Neroke from a rally in Edmonton Alberta in regards to the WEF 10 Minute City strategy for Agenda 2030.





You may watch this in sections, or as one single video.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Steve, Neroke, CC / Fair Use: Paramore, Star Trek, X-Files, Gamer Thrones, Chris Sky, Max Igan, Jeff Berwick, Lauren Southern, Patrick Humphrey, Barney Miller, Inspired, Misc

Hashtags: #revolution #humanity #tyranny #worldevents #solutions

Metatags Space Separated: revolution humanity tyranny worldevents solutions

Metatags Comma Separated: revolution, humanity, tyranny, worldevents, solutions









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CoRbtRoW0LBL/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---A-Year-Of-REVOLUTION---ALL---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2a200u-psec-2023-a-year-of-revolution-all-432hz-hd-720p.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/253db01a-5060-4f37-97f1-fb8f2706465f

On Bastyon / Pocketnet:













PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#











