Hey Utah! Book your EESystem Session TODAY with Maria Carmela!

Joe Rosati and Scott Stone from TruthStream interview EESystem center owner, Maria Carmela in Lehi, Utah. The body knows how to heal the body. The EESystem is not healing you. YOU heal YOU. Find out what her clients are saying and why she went from real estate agent to a healing center owner practically overnight.





For more information about EESystems or to find a center near you visit....









To book an EESystem session with Maria, contact her at [email protected]





Maria's channels and social sites:





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awakenenergylab







https://rumble.com/user/Milliomare







https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1m0FloGDsgRg8JsFF-khvA







Telegram: UtahPatriotHealer





Truth Social: UtahPatriotHealer @MScavelli71









To book an EESystem session contact Maria at [email protected]



















