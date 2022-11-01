Create New Account
Hey Utah! Book your EESystem Session TODAY with Maria Carmela!
Awaken With Maria
Published 23 days ago

Joe Rosati and Scott Stone from TruthStream interview EESystem center owner, Maria Carmela in Lehi, Utah. The body knows how to heal the body. The EESystem is not healing you. YOU heal YOU. Find out what her clients are saying and why she went from real estate agent to a healing center owner practically overnight.


For more information about EESystems or to find a center near you visit....



To book an EESystem session with Maria,  contact her at  [email protected]


Maria's channels and social sites:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awakenenergylab

https://rumble.com/user/Milliomare

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1m0FloGDsgRg8JsFF-khvA

Telegram:  UtahPatriotHealer

Truth Social: UtahPatriotHealer  @MScavelli71


To book an EESystem session contact Maria at [email protected] 







ptsdhealingdepressionmeditationanxietydr joe dispenzaeesystemscalar wave technology

