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Canada is Making Things Happen - Will the US be Next?
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20 views • February 03, 2022
This week there has been a lot of activity happening in Ottawa and in other places too. The fight for freedom is on! The truckers have been joined by everyday citizens and have been doing a brilliant job of standing their ground. Meanwhile, the media in Canada and in the US continues to lie and distort the event in ways that are literally unbelievable! And.. it's easy to prove how they are fabricating their stories.. just look at so many citizen journalists there posting videos on every platform showing what is really happening! In the end, the truckers will win this battle.
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