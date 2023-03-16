How They’ll Use the Banking Crisis to Control YOU Glenn TV Ep 260

Glenn Beck





March 15, 2023





A few days ago the White House tweeted: “Our economy is moving in the right direction under President Biden’s leadership.” Does it feel that way to you? Or does it feel like the administration is moving it in a direction that ENSLAVES people like you and me? Glenn heads to the chalkboard to show the ACTUAL state of our economy and asks: Were the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate Capital fluke closures, or were they part of a much larger, systemic problem? And will the Biden admin use the banking crisis to move us closer to nationalization and a central bank digital currency? Forbes magazine editor in chief Steve Forbes tells Glenn that central banks “must NOT have digital currencies.” It will be the ULTIMATE oppression and the end of privacy and freedom as we know it. He also slams the Fed’s moves to “create money out of thin air,” warns the audience of other economic problems yet to come, and reveals the REAL way to fight inflation.





