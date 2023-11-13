'COUNTEROFFENSIVE WAS PSYOP' - KIEV TRIES TO JUSTIFY ITS DEFEAT

In recent days, Russian forces reduced the intensity of strikes on military infrastructure in the rear areas of Ukraine, while the Ukrainian military attempted another attack on Crimea.

On November 10, the Ukrainian military launched another combined attack on the peninsula. Two Ukrainian UAVs targeted an oil depot in Feodosia. They were both destroyed by Russian air defense forces.

At the same time, four Ukrainian unmanned boats reached the Uzkaya bay on the northwestern coast. A video published by the Ukrainian military confirmed damage to at least two Russian amphibious boats belonging to the Black Sea Fleet.

In their turn, Russian drones and missiles struck frontline regions in recent days, including various targets in the Odessa, and Kherson regions.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the Russian military has not yet destroyed the Ukrainian stronghold on the eastern bank of the Dnieper. Fighting continues in Krinky, where the Ukrainian military recently slightly expanded the zone of control to the south and continues attempts to cut off the road leading to the area.

The Zaporozhye front is mainly inflamed by positional battles. In recent days, the Russian military has managed to advance to the east of Ugledar and launch major counterattacks on Urozhainoe.

Fighting intensified in the area of Bakhmut. Russian troops launched an assault on Kleshcheyevka, where they managed to gain a foothold in the eastern part of the village. The battles for the heights broke out on the outskirts of the town. At the same time, Russian forces are advancing north of Bakhmut, regaining control over previously lost areas.

Russian forces are also developing another offensive in the north of Avdeevka, where they managed to expand the zone of control to the west of the railway and gain a foothold at the eastern outskirts of Stepovoye. Fighting is ongoing at the Avdeevka Coke plant, where the Russian forces are launching attacks from the previously captured ash dump.

While the Ukrainian army has lost all military initiative and fails to achieve any success on the battlefield, Kiev’s propaganda has found a way to cheer up the population. Ukrainian media and officials suddenly declared that there was no counteroffensive over the last six months. This was an information operation aimed at upsetting the Russians. It turned out that the Ukrainian army lost almost 100,000 soldiers and hundreds of units of NATO equipment, not in the months-long meat grinder assaults in the Zaporozhie region, but in an information operation, which also failed because the Russians have seen the might of the military in defense. Meanwhile, the real offensive is allegedly yet to take place.

