Here's What Reparations Would Look Like For Black Californians As The Task Force Prepares For The Final Vote In Oakland Saturday.





Black Californian at least 71 years old that can trace their lineage back to an enslaved person could receive up to $1.2 million in cash payments. The total amounts to $966,000 for health harms that disproportionately affect Black Californians, $159,000 for mass incarceration and over-policing, and up to $148,000 for housing discrimination.