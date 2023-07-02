Here’s What Reparations Would Look Like For Black Californians As The Task Force Prepares For The Final Vote In Oakland Saturday.
Up to $1.2 million in cash payments‼️
Black Californian at least 71 years old that can trace their lineage back to an enslaved person could receive up to $1.2 million in cash payments. The total amounts to $966,000 for health harms that disproportionately affect Black Californians, $159,000 for mass incarceration and over-policing, and up to $148,000 for housing discrimination.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.