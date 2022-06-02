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The White House fighting inflation is like an arsonist shutting out fire: Tomas Philipson
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1 view • June 02, 2022
Rep. Beth Van Duyne and former acting White House Council Economic Advisers chair Tomas Philipson discuss the White House’s proposed plan to tackle inflation on ‘The Evening Edit.’
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