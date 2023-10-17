Maria Zeee & Dr. Ana Mihalcea: They Have Put Artificial Life INSIDE HUMANS, Legal Action Commences

Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee with new evidence that the globalists have put artificial life that appears to be sentient inside of human beings. Dr. Mihalcea also discusses the legal action that her and the National American Renaissance Movement have taken which can be adopted in every country.
