Good news! The Tribulation has not started part 5

In this last episode of the series we jump into the parallels in Matthew chapter 24 and Revelations chapter 6 and 7. We discuss the four horsemen of the apocalypse and how they relate and not relate to the great Tribulation period. And we end on a positive note!
