Labor of Love Rebuilding the old Farm Truck I Drove as a kid

In this episode, we talk about an enjoyable project I just completed this complete rebuild of my 1970 GMC 5500 series grain truck. I drove as a 12-year-old when it was brand-new in 1970. This truck has many memories for me, and I thought it was worth the time and expense of doing a complete rebuild, which I’ll enjoy for many years. In the video, I cover every aspect of the rebuild process and show it in person, from cutting and welding to the engine rebuilding.

