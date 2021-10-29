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You fight the devil with your WORDS
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20 views • October 29, 2021
In this video, we explain how you are able to war against the devil and why you need to work on your prayers to use as a weapon against the devil.
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-prayers.html
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-prayers.html
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