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Victorians Find Their VOICE - Peaceful Protest Must Watch - 30th October 2021
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70 views • November 01, 2021
Please share and if you live in Melbourne/Victoria, make sure next weeks attendance is doubled.
It doesn't matter if you are vaccinated or not, we are all in this together, this is about your children's future and all our freedoms.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/392196255910920/
It doesn't matter if you are vaccinated or not, we are all in this together, this is about your children's future and all our freedoms.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/392196255910920/
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