Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3030a - Countries Are Dropping The Federal Reserve Note, More States Are Pushing Back
89 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News  Ep. 3030a - March 27, 2023

Countries Are Dropping The Federal Reserve Note, More States Are Pushing Back

The [WEF] wants the people to eat bugs, we the people reject this agenda. Everything the [DS]/[CB] touches fall apart, just look at at the blue states. Economists are no predicting a recession, states are fighting back against the [CBDC].

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Support deep & refreshing sleep with This Amazing Supplement:
http://www.sleepwithx22.com
Get It Today for 51% OFF ^^ CLICK NOW^^  


Keywords
digital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket