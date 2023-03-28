X22 REPORT Ep. 3030a - Countries Are Dropping The Federal Reserve Note, More States Are Pushing Back

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3030a - March 27, 2023
Countries Are Dropping The Federal Reserve Note, More States Are Pushing Back
The [WEF] wants the people to eat bugs, we the people reject this agenda. Everything the [DS]/[CB] touches fall apart, just look at at the blue states. Economists are no predicting a recession, states are fighting back against the [CBDC].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
