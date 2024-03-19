Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Israel’s Red Heifer Prophecy Explains What's Happening Right Now
channel image
High Hopes
3111 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
109 views
Published 15 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Mar 18, 2024


Does Hamas fear that Jews in Israel are trying to fulfil a Biblical prophecy? Glenn reviews a story from earlier this year that went under the radar: On the 100th day of the war between Israel and Hamas, a Hamas spokesman proclaimed that Israel’s aggression “reached its peak” with “the bringing of red cows” to the Holy Land. This, Glenn explains, is a reference to the red heifer prophecy, which some Christians and Jews believe will usher in the building of the third Jewish Temple and the End Times. So, is Israel preparing to retake the Temple Mount? And was this why Hamas attacked on Oct. 7th in the first place?


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2uuQkQYYuA

Keywords
prophecyisraeljewstemple mountend timesglenn beckhamasred heiferaggressionthird jewish templereached its peakred cows

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket