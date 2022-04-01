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Government didn’t want Americans to know “[COVID-19] vaccine is full of sh*t.”
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320 views • April 01, 2022
Whistleblower nurse Jodi O’Malley cleared of all wrongdoing by Arizona Board of Nursing after secretly recording Doctor inside her Federal hospital revealing that the Government didn’t want Americans to know “[COVID-19] vaccine is full of sh*t.”
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