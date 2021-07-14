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Have You Done Your "Yoga Devotions"?
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On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/have-you-done-your-yoga-devotions
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
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We’re talking about two different things, physical and spiritual, and God does not respond to physical approaches.In other words, if I bow, if I light candles, whatever.Physical things, if I have a wonderful cathedral, oh, that would impress God, the more beautiful the better, all the robes that the priests wear, and so forth.No, physical is not spiritual. And the Bible gives no physical techniques for getting in touch with God.We talked about that last week, that’s called divination.A divination device is some physical object which serves as a focus for God or calls God, like a magician’s wand.
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
We’re talking about two different things, physical and spiritual, and God does not respond to physical approaches.In other words, if I bow, if I light candles, whatever.Physical things, if I have a wonderful cathedral, oh, that would impress God, the more beautiful the better, all the robes that the priests wear, and so forth.No, physical is not spiritual. And the Bible gives no physical techniques for getting in touch with God.We talked about that last week, that’s called divination.A divination device is some physical object which serves as a focus for God or calls God, like a magician’s wand.
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