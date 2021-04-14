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Investigative Reporter on Southern Border: This is How You Traffic Children
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80 views • April 14, 2021
Investigative Reporter on Southern Border: This is How You Traffic Children
Owen Shroyer remotes in to The Alex Jones Show to break down how children are being smuggled illegally into the United States. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60760faa56165f200e38a908
Owen Shroyer remotes in to The Alex Jones Show to break down how children are being smuggled illegally into the United States. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60760faa56165f200e38a908
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