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Shocking Disrespect! Omar & Tlaib Refuse To Honor Black WWII Hero
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65 views • February 14, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Darrin McBreen
Far-left Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) appeared to refuse to stand in honor for one of the last surviving heroes of WWII during President Donald Trump’s historic State of the Union Address.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/shocking-disrespect-omar-tlaib-refuse-to-honor-black-wwii-hero/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e45d1be245ec0001cd8c52e
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Darrin McBreen
Far-left Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) appeared to refuse to stand in honor for one of the last surviving heroes of WWII during President Donald Trump’s historic State of the Union Address.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/shocking-disrespect-omar-tlaib-refuse-to-honor-black-wwii-hero/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e45d1be245ec0001cd8c52e
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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