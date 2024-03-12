Apocalypse Watch E144: Criminal Media Full Mental Jerkoff

Apocalypse Watch regulars Johnny Watcher and Keghead blast the criminal media meltdown and damage control after Joe Biden uses the word "illegal" to identify the killer of nursing student Laken Riley during the State of Confusion address. Another gaggle of leftist media asshats are looking for jobs. And, a look at the findings of the Republican committee to investigate the Democrat committee that's still putting people in jail for aggressively touring the Capitol.
