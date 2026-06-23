Physical death has no victory, or power over the Christian

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James lesson #180; We look deeper into PHYSICAL DEATH which is inevitable for all of us, yet it holds no real authority over the Believer. We look into Philippians 1, as we see the Apostle Paul speaks boldly on being absent from the body and face to face with the LORD. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!