The Vaccine Passport Push Marches On

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As more of the Covid narrative unravels, the CDC has announced that the shots are not approved for young children. Meanwhile the Association of American Surgeons and Physicians has issued an urgent letter to US universities urging them to abandon any "vaccine passport" scheme. Also today: when does former CDC Director Scott Gottlieb think indoor mask mandates should be ended? You might be surprised...