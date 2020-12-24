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The Alleged death of a Nurse
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330 views • December 24, 2020
This video alleges to the death of the nurse who initially fainted after taking the "Covid-19" vaccines, there are rumours that she died from it between 8 and 10 hours from the time she fainted in front of the media cameras.
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