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Heal Eye Infections With Colloidal Silver
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385 views • December 04, 2019
Using colloidal silver in the eyes for infections like Pink Eye or sties is safe, extremely simple to do, and powerfully effective. Even natural health advocates such as Dr. James Balch, M.D., author of the bestselling book, Prescriptions for Nutritional Healing, heartily recommends it, pointing out that colloidal silver can wipe out sties in a matter of days, and Pink Eye can be eradicated with colloidal silver in under 48 hours in many cases. What’s more, for allergies and itching eyes colloidal silver can be used very effectively to relieve the itching and refresh the eyes in just minutes after applying. Learn more by watching the video above!
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
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