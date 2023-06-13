Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3092b - Flood Gates Officially Open, No Turning Back “What Storm, Mr. President?” “You’ll See!”
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3092b - June 12, 2023

Flood Gates Officially Open, No Turning Back “What Storm, Mr. President?” “You’ll See!”


 The [DS] know they only have a couple of moves left before they go to jail. Trump wants the people see the corruption and the more this plays out the people are seeing it all. The scare event is coming, Trump already signaled that the seal is broken, which means the flood gates officially open and their is no turning back. The storm is coming and its going to hit hard. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

