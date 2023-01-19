Create New Account
Can Microplastics Influence the Human Microbiome
Finding Genius Podcast
How exactly can microplastics affect your gut microbiome?

In this video, Dick Vethaak, a Marine Ecotoxicologist and Environmental Health Scientist that specializes in the impacts of chemical pollutants and plastic debris, explains how microplastics can affect your microbiome. 👇

According to Mr. Vethaak, recent studies suggest that microplastics MAY be able to influence the balance of microorganisms in our gut. 🦠

human microbiomepollutantsgutmicrobiome

