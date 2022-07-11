Footage of the Shooting of Civilians of Mariupol by 'Azovets' Nikitenko. - 071022

This video was shared by Russell Texas Bentley on his Telegram channel. He titled the video and this was his descriptions above and underneath. Sorry I can't seem to post the links again.

Irrefutable proof of the intentional mass murder of civilians by Azov nazi "Fox" (watch till the end). He has been sentenced to death for it. He won't be getting exchanged... Guaranteed.



Actually, DPR law stipulates non-public death by shooting and secret disposal of the remains. It may be done by firing squad, or otherwise. But firearms will be used to dispatch them.





In the Soviet Union, the death penalty for criminals was carried out as follows -

The criminal was informed of the sentence, but not informed exactly when the execution would take place. At some point after that, during routine movement of the prisoner outside the cell but within the prison, two guards would move the shackled prisoner through the corridor, as usual, a third would approach quietly from behind and put a bullet in the head of the condemned before they even knew what was happening. An instant and painless death, as would be afforded to a rabid dog or poisonous snake. Justice, with mercy, that protects Humanity and the future...

A colorized and enhanced screenshot of the murder of civilians in Mariupol by azov nazi "Fox" clearly shows (as was already obvious) the people he murdered were civilians.

