Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone: Including content that may have been deleted. 🍿🍿Authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico issued a search warrant on Thursday for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone to probe the death of the cinematographer he fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust.”The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office believes there are key conversations on Baldwin’s phone related to what led to the prop gun death of Halyna Hutchins in October.Investigators previously asked the 63-year-old actor for his phone but he told them they would need to get a warrant, according to the document, which was obtained by The Post.Conversations about the doomed production were found on Hutchins’ phone dating back to July 14, authorities said, stating the belief that “gathering information prior to the film start date of Rust is essential for a full investigation.”:: Fact: Not a prop gun. Real gun, real bullet. Not allowed on movie set.:: Fact: Victim was wife of Atty Matthew Hutchins with Latham & Watkins, which represent The HRClinton Connected Attorney Just Indicted in the DURHAM investigation