Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Creatures of Habit: Breaking the Habits Holding You Back from God’s Best - Steve Poe
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
315 Subscribers
Shop now
17 views
Published Yesterday

“You cannot get rid of a bad habit unless you acknowledge that you have a bad habit,” shares Steve Poe, a retired pastor and the author of Creatures of Habit: Breaking the Habits Holding You Back from God’s Best. Steve addresses how to remove bad habits from our lives and replace them with good and godly ones. You have to be intentional to break those bad habits in your life because a large portion of our day-to-day activities are habit-based! Ask yourself if your habits are good or bad. Do your habits make you more like Christ or do they make you less like Christ? Anything that takes us away from the nature of Christ is a stronghold from the enemy. A good way to break a bad habit is to replace it with something positive and life-giving.



TAKEAWAYS


Breaking a bad habit with intentionality is part of having spiritual discipline


You cannot ditch a bad habit unless you acknowledge that you have one


Bad habits can become idolatry - we start to worship those things in our lives and it becomes a stronghold


Break a bad habit of dishonesty, for example, by replacing it with a habit of honesty



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

NRBTV (watch our show at 3:30 p.m. CST Tues-Fri): https://bit.ly/3GhyA3h

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Creatures of Habit book: https://amzn.to/3HeNCr4


🔗 CONNECT WITH STEVE POE

Website: https://stevepoe.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorstevepoe/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-poe-785655a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pastorstevepoe


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
spiritualgodchristjesuschristianityreligionmentalnew yeardisciplinebad habitstina griffincounter culture mom showsteve poe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket