Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 25

▪️Russian troops continue to launch strikes on rear military facilities of the AFU

In Dnipro Region, the Dolgintsevo airfield, where tactical aviation and an ammunition depot are based, were hit during the attack.

▪️For the second day in a row, Russian missiles targeted locations where AFU personnel were stationed in Odessa region.

The integrated strikes hit a seaport and a hotel where officer personnel were deployed.

▪️The AFU units continue shelling the border areas of Belgorod region.

Three people were injured as a result of artillery strikes and drone attacks.

▪️The AFU launched a missile strike on Krasnodon in the Luhansk People Republic.

As a result of the explosion, schools and kindergartens were evacuated. Two people were killed and three were injured.

▪️In the Soledar direction, active fighting continues in the Klishchiivka area.

Russian troops are holding and simultaneously striking on locations where enemy reserves are concentrated.

▪️Russian troops continue to carry out regular airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units near Vuhledar.

As a result of a strike by a guided bomb, an enemy temporary deployment facility was destroyed.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, despite losses, continues to attempt assaults in the Robotyno area.

Offensive actions are also being taken near Verbove, but all attacks are being repelled by Russian troops.

Source @rybar