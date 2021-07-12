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The Beast is Born - New World Order First Day Announced July 10 2021
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646 views • July 12, 2021
Australia UN Canada Announce First Day of NWO 10jul2021
The beast has risen from the sea Revelation 13.1
Sources:
KEY NEWS July 6, 2021
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/defence-and-foreign-affairs/joyce-chinas-new-world-order-is-australias-greatest-existential-threat/news-story/b9da2f27e7b2ced69f1a8668c02f17b9
Pieter Christiaens @PieterChrist Jul 10
07/10/2021: Australia announces the New World Order
https://twitter.com/PieterChrist/status/1413995251476443138
The beast has risen from the sea Revelation 13.1
Sources:
KEY NEWS July 6, 2021
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/defence-and-foreign-affairs/joyce-chinas-new-world-order-is-australias-greatest-existential-threat/news-story/b9da2f27e7b2ced69f1a8668c02f17b9
Pieter Christiaens @PieterChrist Jul 10
07/10/2021: Australia announces the New World Order
https://twitter.com/PieterChrist/status/1413995251476443138
Keywords
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