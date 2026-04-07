Pentagon Purge: Is America Preparing for a Suicide Mission in Iran?

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-Firings of senior officers framed as intentional removal of dissenting voices opposing escalation toward ground war.
-Deployment of elite units and carriers cited as evidence of rapidly intensifying conflict with Iran.
-Author portrays leadership as prioritizing ideological loyalty, undermining institutional expertise and strategic decision-making processes.
-Claims economic fallout would include oil shocks, inflation spikes, and collapse of domestic welfare systems.
-Narrative emphasizes systemic failure of checks and balances, leaving no effective opposition to proposed war.
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