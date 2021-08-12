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IS THERE LIFE ON OTHER PLANETS? Our Lord, JESUS CHRIST, Speaks About UFOs And Aliens
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271 views • August 12, 2021
WE ARE IN THE END TIMES! LEARN ABOUT THE WAR OF ARMAGEDDON!
This 12-minute video presents first a Summary of the Christian Prophecies used in the video. Then the Christian Prophecies given to various chosen messengers are provided from Our Lord, Jesus Christ, God the Father, and the Blessed Virgin Mary.
YouTube Channel: @Mary RefugeOfSouls
Visit My Blog for More Christian Prophecies: https://MaryRefugeOfSouls.com
DOWNLOADABLE PDF FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (67 SLIDES/FRAMES):
IS THERE LIFE ON OTHER PLANETS - JESUS CHRIST Speaks About UFOs And Aliens - MaryRefugeOfSouls (PDF)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/08/is-there-life-on-other-planets-jesus-christ-speaks-about-ufos-and-aliens-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
GOD BLESS YOU!
This 12-minute video presents first a Summary of the Christian Prophecies used in the video. Then the Christian Prophecies given to various chosen messengers are provided from Our Lord, Jesus Christ, God the Father, and the Blessed Virgin Mary.
YouTube Channel: @Mary RefugeOfSouls
Visit My Blog for More Christian Prophecies: https://MaryRefugeOfSouls.com
DOWNLOADABLE PDF FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (67 SLIDES/FRAMES):
IS THERE LIFE ON OTHER PLANETS - JESUS CHRIST Speaks About UFOs And Aliens - MaryRefugeOfSouls (PDF)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/08/is-there-life-on-other-planets-jesus-christ-speaks-about-ufos-and-aliens-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
GOD BLESS YOU!
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